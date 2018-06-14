SAN MIGUEL ISLAND, Calif. — The remains of a Native American man who died 10,000 years ago have been returned to an island off the Southern California mainland where they were discovered in 2005.

The National Park Service said Wednesday the remains known as Tuqan Man were recently brought back to San Miguel Island by the Santa Ynez (ee-NEHZ) Band of Chumash Indians, who believe he was an ancestor.

San Miguel is one of five isles that form Channel Islands National Park.

The remains were discovered during an archaeology survey.

The Park Service consulted the Chumash tribe and it was decided to excavate the remains because they were exposed and eroding from a cliff.

The Park Service says analysis found Tuqan Man to be a Native American with a cultural relationship to the islands’ culture.

