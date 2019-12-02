“Andale brings a wealth of experience, leadership and expertise on a beat that is one of the AP’s top journalistic priorities, especially in an election year. We are excited to have him take on this new position to execute our vision for distinctive coverage of race in America,” said Noreen Gillespie, deputy managing editor for U.S. News.

Gross has worked at the AP since 2006, as a reporter in Kansas City and an editor based in Chicago for the last 10 years. He’s also been a vital contributor to the Race and Ethnicity team and was dispatched to Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014 to cover the unrest after a grand jury decided not to indict a white police officer in the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown.

Gross is an active member of the National Association of Black Journalists and has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri.

The team includes journalists based across the United States. The AP will also be hiring another reporter to add to the team, and will add a six-month intern focused on the subject in 2020.

