Officials examined videos from the arrest, including one shot by an onlooker and posted online that showed Colbert arresting a man after the department received a call about a downtown disturbance early Sunday. It showed Colbert pushing the man down onto a brick-paved street, WAPT-TV reported. The man was lying on his stomach when he raised his head and appeared to say something to the officer. Colbert then forcefully knelt on the man’s back.