BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — A community firestorm has erupted over an alleged strip search of four 12-year-old girls at a New York middle school.

The Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin says about 200 community members packed a heated school board meeting this week to discuss the incident.

They said the girls, who are black, were questioned and strip-searched by the school nurse and assistant principal because they seemed giddy during their lunch hour and were suspected of possessing drugs.

The local NAACP is demanding accountability measures.

The school district says it’s sorry for the “unintended” consequence of “making the students feel traumatized.”

It says students may be required to empty their pockets and remove shoes or jackets. Its statement made no mention of strip searches.

A procedural review is planned.

