Van Dyke, who shot McDonald 16 times in 2014, including several times after the 17-year-old had crumpled to the ground, leaves prison at a tenuous time for the city and its police force. Chicago is experiencing a surge in violent crime and had more homicides last year than in any in the last quarter-century. The city continues to pay multimillion settlements to the victims of police abuse. And just this week, prosecutors said they would vacate the convictions of nearly 50 more people who were framed or falsely accused by police of drug crimes.