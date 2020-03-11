An animal control officer brought Wood a chihuahua this month after finding her in a road with an apparently broken back and no use of her back legs, according to Spencer County Judge-Executive John Riley. Wood was accused of then shooting the pet, named Abigail, in the head before her body was left behind the courthouse, news outlets have reported.
Wood maintained 9-year-old Abigail wasn’t wearing a collar. His attorney defended the director’s action, saying Wood euthanized the dog to “end its suffering.”
Abigail’s owners argued she could have been saved. They confronted Wood at a fiscal court meeting last week, WDRB said.
County officials suspended Wood on March 5, but postponed a vote twice on whether to fire him ahead of his resignation this week, according to news outlets.
