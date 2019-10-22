The essay appeared in The New York Times in September 2018 and stated that many within the administration were actively blocking some of Trump’s orders. Twelve is calling the book “an unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency.”
According to the publisher, the author accepted no advance and will donate a portion of royalties to nonprofits that focus on accountability and “standing up” for truth in oppressive countries.
