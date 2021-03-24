“This felt like a natural start because he’s publicly said he’s looking at 2024,” Nate Hurst, C-SPAN’s deputy political editor, said Wednesday. “A trip to Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina at this point in the cycle to meet with smaller political groups is a classic testing of the waters.”
Pompeo’s speech will be aired later in the day Friday.
Believe it or not, C-SPAN has actually begun a presidential campaign cycle even earlier. In February 2005, the network aired speeches by Republican Mitt Romney in South Carolina and Democrat John Edwards in New Hampshire.
