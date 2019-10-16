Giuliani is Trump’s personal lawyer. He says he had no knowledge of illegal donations.

Prosecutors say Correia conspired with other defendants to make political donations with the aim of trying to get support for a new recreational marijuana business.

Four defendants are expected to appear Thursday in federal court in Manhattan.

A lawyer for Correia is not yet listed in court records.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD