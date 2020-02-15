Vance had received a 25-year sentence in 2004 for two armed robberies.
The cause and manner of Vance’s death are pending an autopsy. No additional details were released.
At least 17 Mississippi inmates have died since late December, most of them in outbursts of violence. Most of the deaths occurred at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Prison officials have attributed some of the violence to clashes between gangs.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.