According to the news release, there were no obvious signs of injuries. May was living by himself in a cell. He had been sentenced in 2017 to life for two aggravated assaults.

AD

An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death.

The death comes at a time of heightened scrutiny of Mississippi’s troubled prisons system. The Justice Department announced Feb. 5 that its civil rights division was opening an investigation of Mississippi prisons after a string of inmate deaths.

At least 18 Mississippi inmates have died since late December. Most of them died at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, and many were killed during outbursts of violence that also left an undisclosed number of inmates injured.