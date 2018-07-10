Molly Kofahl, 4, left, and Charles Daviskiba, 3, pose after being crowned Mud Day Queen and King during Mud Day at the Nankin Mills Park, Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Westland, Mich. The event marked the 31st year Wayne County Parks has hosted the event. While much of the event was children and parents playing in the mud, park officials organized various races and a limbo line. (Carlos Osorio/Associated Press)

WESTLAND, Mich. — Made in the shade? It was more like made in the mud for hundreds of people at a Michigan park.

Scores of children — and some parents — participated in the 31st annual Wayne County Mud Day on Tuesday at Nankin Mills Park in Westland, west of Detroit. They sloshed and slid around in a shallow “pool” of mud and engaged in various races and a limbo line.

In keeping with tradition, there was something royal amid the soil: 3-year-old Charles Daviskiba and 4-year-old Molly Kofahl were crowned Mud Day King and Queen.

After the festivities, a local fire department rig sprayed water to rinse the mud-caked masses.

