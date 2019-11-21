Davies appeared at a news conference with attorney Gloria Allred.
She says she still hurts from abuse suffered over two years at Epstein’s residences in New York, Paris, Florida, New Mexico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.
Epstein killed himself in August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. A message was left seeking comment from a lawyer for his estate.
