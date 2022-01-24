In a photo Gelber posted, half of the flyer is legible. It lists of some of the health officials in Washington leading the response to COVID-19 and says they are Jewish.
As a precaution, Gelber and Surfside officials said patrols were being stepped up in neighborhoods and at religious institutions. Local and federal law enforcement agencies were investigating the flyers’ origins, officials said.
“There is no place for this in our community & we will do all we can to make that point clear,” Gelber tweeted.