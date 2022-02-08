Steffen disclosed during a committee hearing last month that the State Board of Healing Arts has been investigating him since the summer of 2020 over his public statements about COVID-19. He has said the investigation is not about his care for patients as an anesthesiologist and pain-management specialist from Hutchinson, a city of 40,000 residents about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Wichita. He also has suggested the investigation is designed to intimidate him.