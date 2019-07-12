

People walk past Brennan's restaurant in the French Quarter with sandbags on the front door as bands of rain from Tropical Storm Barry from the Gulf of Mexico move into New Orleans on Friday. (Matthew Hinton/AP)

The first gusty rain showers from Tropical Storm Barry began moving into New Orleans and water was already beginning to cover low lying roads on Friday morning, nearly 24 hours before the weather system is expected to strengthen into a hurricane and make landfall on Louisiana’s coast.

Revelers, including thousands of sorority sisters here for a convention, were out enjoying a last taste of New Orleans’ famous nightlife on Bourbon Street on Thursday evening, but by morning, the downtown business district was largely deserted.

Anxiety gripped the city as residents rushed to make preparations, some deciding to flee despite state and local officials’ decisions to not order evacuations. Most government offices and major businesses were closed. Those workers who did show up for work were positioning sandbags around doorways, electrical vents and street-front windows.

In neighborhoods, residents were trying to position vehicles on higher ground, which often means parking on median strips that are just one or two feet above the street. In St. Roch, located northeast of the French Quarter, local residents worked late into the night filling up sandbags to try to try protect their homes after the neighborhood already flooded during a deluge on Wednesday morning.

Julie Whiteman, the president of the Faubourg St. Roch Improvement Association, said residents feel frustrated and vulnerable because they have lost faith in the city government to make the right decisions about their safety.

“I think there is just a loss of trust in the city to take care of us,” said Whiteman, 35. “It just causes everyone to be on edge because it’s our lives, and not just some random thing — it’s water and that means everybody’s lives can be in danger.”

Residents eyed the shifting height of the Mississippi and followed updates on Tropical Storm Barry, as they weighed the disruption and costs of leaving against the risk of staying in a city that seemed to many like a bathtub sunk into the middle of a swamp.

At the request of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, President Donald Trump has declared a federal emergency for Louisiana.

“This is a life-threatening situation,” the National Hurricane Center said, encouraging residents to “take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions.”

The center issued hurricane warnings for the Louisiana coast from Intracoastal City to Grand Isle, one of the few places in Louisiana where the mayor ordered everyone to evacuate on Thursday. Officials in Jefferson Parish, near New Orleans, issued a mandatory evacuation order Thursday. In Plaquemines Parish, where the Mississippi meets the gulf, residents also received orders to leave.

In a statement to social media, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell told residents “there is no need to panic” but prepare for “widespread and dangerous flash flooding.”

She did not issue evacuations, neither voluntary nor mandatory.

Decisions to order evacuations are complex, experts say, based not only on technical information about the impact of an impending storm, but also on the need to coordinate with other communities that might be at greater risk.

Individuals have to weigh their personal circumstances, such as whether they have elderly relatives or cannot manage in the event of a power outage, said Tricia Wachtendorf, director of the Disaster Research Center at the University of Delaware. It is important for officials to coordinate their messaging across many platforms, Wachtendorf said.

“I could be getting my information from Facebook, my mother from meteorologists on TV and my friend from her church,” she said.

Like many people in New Orleans, Paula West says she didn’t trust city leaders to keep her safe.

For two days, the 58-year-old woman has been racing around her midtown Bungalow trying to make sure her storm drains are clear of debris. On Wednesday, heavy rain overwhelmed those drains, forcing her to scramble to move her car to higher ground, even though she is scheduled to have double knee replacement surgery next month.

“It just nothing but panic, anxiety and stress about not knowing what to expect,” West said. “The city had over 14 years to take care of this problem, and over 40 years since Hurricane Betsy, and they could have taken care of this problem but didn’t.”

West’s stress level was ticked up even higher on Thursday afternoon when she drove by a local automobile dealer, triggering a flashback to Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people.

Back then, in 2005, West recalled, she finally believed a bad storm was coming when she drove by the dealer’s showroom and saw all the vehicles for sale had been removed from the lot.

“And they did the same thing today,” West said. “That is my warning.”



Plaquemines Parish road crews add more dirt to the top of a levee near the Mississippi River as they prepare for potential flooding from Tropical Storm Barry in Braithwaite, La., on Thursday. (Chris Granger/AP)

Now, even though city leaders have stressed it’s not necessary to evacuate New Orleans, West is scrambling to make arrangements to possibly flee town. Her elderly mother has dementia, and she said she won’t make the mistake she made in 2005 during Katrina of seeking refuge in the Superdome.

“We are getting out,” West said. “Whatever pennies we have to scrape together, we will scrape them together and just sleep on the side of the highway.”

Kevin McAleenan, acting secretary for the Department of Homeland Security was involved in coordinating Katrina response and flew over city on Sept. 8, 2005, right after storm, said the threat to New Orleans “weighs heavily on me.”

“We see this storm as a threat,” he said, despite the $14 billion spent on improvements to flood protections.

“The real concern is that river is at 16-18 feet, and we’re worried about cresting at 19 feet,” he said, giving little leeway before it could overtop the levees.

DHS issued a statement saying that during the storm “there will be no immigration enforcement initiatives associated with evacuations or sheltering related to the storm, except in the event of a serious public safety threat.”

In the Lower Ninth Ward, Glenda Stone, 61, said she is “tired of running” from possible hurricanes.

Stone said she keeps hearing conflicting information about the possible intensity of the rain and wind, and she is skeptical that city leaders and weather forecasters have enough information to make life-or-death decisions about evacuating.

So Stone, who was dislodged from her house for 3 years after Katrina, said she has decided to just stay in her house and communicate with someone she does trust.

“I’m going to pray, and I don’t think he is going to do it to us again,” said Stone, pointing into the sky. “I just hope that man up there understands I’m sick of running, and I’m just tired.”

Whiteman said local frustrations have been building ever since a thunderstorm overwhelmed the city’s pumping system in 2017, flooding dozens of structures and destroying hundreds of cars. After the storm, the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board admitted that nearly one-tenth of the pumps used to drain water from the city had not been working properly.

Since then, city officials have stepped up efforts to modify the system. Still, the upgrades were not enough to quickly drain the city on Wednesday, when up to 8 inches of rain fell in just a few hours.

On Wednesday, even some neighborhoods that largely stayed dry during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 flooded.

But Whiteman and scores of other city residents have decided to evacuate amid concerns that the flooding could turn catastrophic.

“I’m not scared of the storm. I am scared of the river,” said Whiteman, who plans to drive to Jackson Mississippi today.



Delilah Campbell, 4, right, and her sister, Tallulah Campbell, 8, clear driftwood and other debris in preparation of Tropical Storm Barry near New Orleans on Thursday. The area is normally a driveway at her family's home that is one of the few on land called batture on the outside of the Mississippi River levee at the border of Orleans and Jefferson Parishes. (Matthew Hinton/AP)

On Royal Street, a thoroughfare one block from Bourbon Street dotted with hotels, restaurants, and art galleries, flooding on Wednesday varied from store to store.

Anastasia Apostolos is a manager at Myth Gallery, which stocks surrealist mosaic sculptures and didn’t take on much water, said she has no plans to leave town: “After Katrina, I just can’t handle leaving again, personally,” said Apostolos, who is a native of the city.

She plans to stay open, if weather permits. The sight of an open door is often a nice reprieve for tourists who are sometimes taken aback by shuttered storefronts in inclement weather, she said

Four stores down, Jamie Koch, the director at Gallery Orange, which features contemporary fine art, is heading out of town.

“If, on Saturday after the surge point occurs and the water looks like it’s receding and it looks like the levees are standing strong, I’m going to come back on Sunday to catch that Rolling Stones money,” she said on Thursday evening, referring to the Stones’ scheduled concert at the Superdome Sunday evening. Koch said multiple tourists had come into the store in town for the concert, and many who were staying in Airbnbs said they were regretting the choice to not stay in hotels.

But on Friday, the Superdome’s Twitter account announced that the Rolling Stones concert had been postponed until Monday, “due to the weather forecast.”

Another resident of the St. Roch, Ebony Sims, plans to stay in her house during the storm, even though she expects her street to flood on Saturday. Sims doesn’t fault New Orleans leaders for not issuing an evacuation order. If city leaders had ordered an evacuation, Sims said, it would undermine residents’ faith in the city’s flood defenses even further.

“I don’t think they think it’s going to be as bad as some of us think it can be,” Sims said. “They also have to show and have faith that the levees and pumps are working, so if they go the worst case scenario first, then they are telling us they don’t have confidence.”

So for now, as residents wait for the pumps and levees to be tested, Sims said something as simple as filling a sandbag is helping to calm residents’ frayed nerves.

“Sometimes, you just have to stand up for yourself and your neighbors,” Sims said as she watched her neighbors dig into a half-ton of sand. “And that is what this, we want to feel like we are taking care of each other, and being looked out for. Just in case.”

Nick Miroff in McAllen, Texas, and Jacqueline Kantor in New Orleans contributed to this report.