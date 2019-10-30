Kim Johnson Flodin, who has been the Central region’s interim photo editor since July, will become the region’s deputy news director/photos and newsgathering in a 14-state territory that stretches from the Upper Midwest to Texas.

Kaufman’s appointment is effective Nov. 1. Before joining Invision in 2013, she worked at Getty Images and WireImage.

Flodin, who recently started her new assignment, served for three years as news editor for Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma before taking on the interim photo role. She joined the AP in 2000 as a photographer in the Los Angeles bureau.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD