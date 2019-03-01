Associated Press journalist Matt Chandler poses for a photo in the newsroom of AP’s London bureau, Friday, March 1, 2019. The international news cooperative announced Friday that Chandler, a senior news leader who has produced award-winning coverage of drug trafficking and cartel violence in Mexico and investigations into Central American gangs, has been named News Director for Latin America and the Caribbean. (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Matt Chandler, a senior news leader who has produced award-winning coverage of drug trafficking and cartel violence in Mexico and investigations into Central American gangs, has been named news director for Latin America and the Caribbean for The Associated Press.

The appointment was announced Friday by Ian Phillips, AP’s deputy managing editor and vice president for international news.

Based at AP’s Latin America headquarters in Mexico City, Chandler will oversee more than 100 journalists and editors in text, photos and video in the region. He will also be responsible for AP’s Spanish-language text service.

Chandler, 45, joined the AP as an executive producer in 2016. He had worked previously as a senior editor for international news companies including the BBC, Al Jazeera and Sky News.

