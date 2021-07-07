Several people familiar with the case told the AP that the FBI recently asked Dr. Frank J. Peretti, who conducted the initial autopsy, to take another look that takes into account a raft of evidence the Louisiana State Police refused to provide the first time, including the troopers’ body camera footage and even the most basic police reports. His review in the coming days, which will focus on the supporting evidence and not require another exam of Greene’s long-buried body, could result in a revised autopsy report.