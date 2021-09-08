US COLLEGE ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY — More than two years after the “Operation Varsity Blues” case exploded into the headlines, the first parents are set to face jurors over accusations that they paid hefty bribes to get their kids into college as bogus athletic recruits. The case against former casino executive Gamal Abdelaziz and ex-Staples Inc. executive John Wilson that opens with jury selection on Sept. 8 is expected to put a spotlight on admissions practices at the University of Southern California, where defense attorneys have suggested they will try to show top officials were well aware of what was happening. By Alanna Durkin Richer. SENT: 1,063 words, photos.