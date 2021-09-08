WEDNESDAY, September 8
TOP STORIES:
TV-EMMY PREDICTIONS — “The Crown” or “The Mandalorian”? “The Queen’s Gambit” or “Mare of Easttown?” AP Entertainment Writers Lynn Elber and Mark Kennedy make their predictions for Emmy Award winners and loser. SENT: 1,280 words, photos.
FILM-FALL PREVIEW-NO TIME TO DIE —Of all the movies coming out this fall, none has been awaited quite like the 25th James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” a film original planned for April of last year. Its director, Cary Fukunaga, talks about the film and whether it will finally hit theaters next month. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.
TV-LUCIFER — After six years, “Lucifer” stars Tom Ellis and Lauren German are kissing goodbye to their devil-and-detective double act. By Hilary Fox. SENT: 600 words, photo, video.
MUSIC-THE BAND CAMINO —That sound of a revving motor you hear is the sound of The Band Camino. The pop-rock trio named after a muscle car are on the cusp of stardom, with a self-titled debut album dropping Sept. 10, a fall touring gig opening for Dan + Shay and a slot at Bonnaroo. By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy. SENT: 720 words , photo.
FILM-TORONTO FILM FESTIVAL — A year after the Toronto International Film Festival turned largely virtual, the fall’s typically most sprawling showcase of fall movies and would-be Oscar contenders is back to an in-person affair, but has still been scaled down because of pandemic circumstances. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 900 words by 5 p.m., photos.
MACY’S-THANKSGIVING-PARADE — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will return to New York City’s streets this year with COVID-19 protocols including a vaccination requirement for parade volunteers. SENT: 175 words, photos.
BRITAIN-WOMEN’S FICTION PRIZE — British writer Susanna Clarke has won the prestigious Women’s Prize for Fiction for her mind-tweaking fantasy novel “Piranesi.” Clarke was awarded the 30,000-pound ($41,000) prize Wednesday for her story about a man living in a labyrinthine, statue-filled house that comprises his whole universe. SENT: 285 words.
FASHION-PROENZA SCHOULER — Proenza Schouler presents spring-summer 2022 fashion collection at New York Fashion Week. By Jocelyn Noveck. UPCOMING: 600 words by 11:30 p.m., photo.
FASHION-PRABAL GURUNG — Prabal Gurung presents his collection at New York Fashion Week. By Leanne Italie. Upcoming: 500 words by 12:30 a.m., photos, video.
EU-BRITAIN-CRYPTO-KARDASHIAN — A British financial regulator, raising concern about the lack of rules for online promotion of cryptocurrencies, has called out celebrity influencer Kim Kardashian West’s use of her Instagram account to pitch Ethereum Max to her followers. The chairman of the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority said Kardashian West was recently paid to ask her 250 million Instagram followers to speculate on crypto tokens by “joining the Ethereum Max Community.” SENT: 335 words, photo.
US COLLEGE ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY — More than two years after the “Operation Varsity Blues” case exploded into the headlines, the first parents are set to face jurors over accusations that they paid hefty bribes to get their kids into college as bogus athletic recruits. The case against former casino executive Gamal Abdelaziz and ex-Staples Inc. executive John Wilson that opens with jury selection on Sept. 8 is expected to put a spotlight on admissions practices at the University of Southern California, where defense attorneys have suggested they will try to show top officials were well aware of what was happening. By Alanna Durkin Richer. SENT: 1,063 words, photos.
NIELSENS —Coverage of the top prime-time programs for the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5. By Media Writer David Bauder. UPCOMING: 400 words, photo by 6 p.m., photo if available.
REVIEWS:
FILM REVIEW-THE CARD COUNTER. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Thursday, photos.
FILM REVIEW-QUEENPINS. By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. UPCOMING: 700 words by 6 p.m. Wednesday.
MUSIC REVIEW-MATTHEW FOWLER — Reviewed by Scott Straud. SENT Tuesday: 300 words, cover image.
MUSIC REVIEW-KACEY MUSGRAVES. Reviewed by Scott Bauer. SENT Tuesday: 300 words, album cover.
MUSIC REVIEW-METALLICA. Reviewed by Wayne Parry. UPCOMING Tuesday: 250 words, album cover.
BOOK REVIEW-MATRIX. By Lauren Groff. Reviewed by Ann Levin. SENT Tuesday: 415 words, cover image.
BOOK REVIEW-THE WAR FOR GLORIA. By Atticus Lish. Reviewed by Molly Sprayregen. SENT Tuesday: 230 words, cover image.