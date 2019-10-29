Zuberi has agreed to plead guilty to making illegal campaign contributions and failing to register as a foreign agent.

Rahbani is named in documents in Zuberi’s case only as “Person A,” but the AP was able to identify him through biographical details and campaign finance records.

Prosecutors have not alleged that the Obama campaign was aware that at least some of Zuberi’s donations were financed by foreigners. Rahbani has not been charged and declined to comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD