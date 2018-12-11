NEW YORK — The Associated Press is naming Senior Vice President Daisy Veerasingham as its chief revenue officer on Tuesday, a new position that will consolidate global revenue operations under one director as the 172-year-old news cooperative widens its customer base beyond traditional media.

Veerasingham has overseen sales across all formats and business units in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia and Asia since 2008, and was promoted to senior vice president for international revenue in 2010. She was a driving force behind the redesign of AP’s video business, including the development of AP Video Hub, the new front-end video platform that includes live channels and third-party video content.

Veerasingham, a British national of Sri Lankan descent, takes on her new role on Jan. 1.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.