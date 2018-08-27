NEW YORK — The Associated Press has named an experienced photo manager and a longtime news editor to leadership roles guiding its coverage of the northeastern United States.

Peter Morgan, the photo editor for New York and New Jersey, will take over as AP’s East Region deputy news director for storytelling and photos. Joe Danborn, AP’s news editor for the Rockies, will serve as the region’s deputy news director for newsgathering.

The promotions were announced Monday by Sara Gillesby, the East Region news director.

The AP is merging the management of its text, photo, video and interactive journalism at its regional publishing centers around the world. Each region will be overseen by a management team in which every format is represented and will include multimedia journalists and an integrated editing desk that emphasizes video, photos and social media.

Danborn and Morgan will work with Gillesby to lead a group of journalists in 10 states stretching from Ohio to Maine. They will be based at AP’s headquarters, following the move of the East Region’s publishing center from Philadelphia to New York in early September.

Morgan has been the photo editor for New York and New Jersey since 2004. He led visual teams covering Superstorm Sandy, the school shooting in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, the 2015 papal visit, Major League Baseball playoffs, U.S. Open tennis and was a key editor overseeing a global team at the past two Olympics. Prior to joining AP, he was a senior photographer at Reuters, where he covered the Sept. 11 attacks.



In this 2017 photo, Peter Morgan, a New York-based photo manager for The Associated Press, poses for a photo in New York. The AP announced Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, that Morgan was named as the cooperative’s East Region deputy for storytelling and photos. (Associated Press)

“In the midst of change, or breaking news, Peter is often viewed as a calming presence in the newsroom,” Gillesby said.

Danborn is a native text editor who has overseen the news report in Colorado, Montana and Wyoming since 2016, where he worked to better integrate journalists of all formats into news brainstorming discussions. He previously worked as enterprise editor for the AP’s South Region, where he helped build the first domestic regional publishing desk.

He has directed coverage of immigration and been an on-site news editor for award-winning news teams at several hurricanes and the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. He has also led national investigations that uncovered misspending of federal funds for Hurricane Katrina rebuilding, graft in the spending of BP funds following the Gulf Oil spill and private prison corporations that profited from the detention of illegal immigrants.

“Joe is the type of editor who rolls up his sleeves as soon as a story breaks, and works right alongside his team,” Gillesby said. “The entire region will benefit from his leadership.”

