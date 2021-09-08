HURRICANE-IDA-DUAL-CRISES — As one of the most powerful hurricanes in the nation’s history barreled into Louisiana, a pair of hospitals squarely in its path braced for the worst. Hospitals facing a Category 4 storm would typically either evacuate or discharge as many patients as possible. But this time, amid the community’s fourth surge of COVID, the hospitals were packed with patients too sick to be sent home. And hospitals that lay outside the hurricane’s most destructive path were too full of COVID patients to absorb any more. So here they stayed — nurses, doctors, paramedics — exhausted from battling one catastrophe, watching through the windows as this second one tore into town at 150 mph. By Juliet Linderman and Claire Galofaro. SENT: 2,710 words, photos.