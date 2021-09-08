TEXAS-ABORTION EXPLAINER, listed on the 2 p.m. Digest, will move in a future cycle.
SEPT-11-CURIOUS-BOY — This is a story about a curious boy with no name — at least, no name that I ever came to know. It was 2013, more than a decade after the 9/11 attacks. I was a Marine then, back in Afghanistan for a second time. At the time, I was working to stop a Taliban cell that specialized in making improvised explosive devices. In that effort, a video emerged. I watched it. I remember him. I cannot forget him. By James LaPorta. SENT: 1,245 words, photos.
HURRICANE-IDA-DUAL-CRISES — As one of the most powerful hurricanes in the nation’s history barreled into Louisiana, a pair of hospitals squarely in its path braced for the worst. Hospitals facing a Category 4 storm would typically either evacuate or discharge as many patients as possible. But this time, amid the community’s fourth surge of COVID, the hospitals were packed with patients too sick to be sent home. And hospitals that lay outside the hurricane’s most destructive path were too full of COVID patients to absorb any more. So here they stayed — nurses, doctors, paramedics — exhausted from battling one catastrophe, watching through the windows as this second one tore into town at 150 mph. By Juliet Linderman and Claire Galofaro. SENT: 2,710 words, photos.
CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-RICHMOND — A crowd erupted in cheers and song as workers hoisted one of the nation’s largest Confederate monuments off a pedestal where the figure of Gen. Robert E. Lee towered over Virginia’s capital city for more than a century. The statue was lowered to the ground just before 9 a.m., after a construction worker who strapped harnesses around Lee and his horse lifted his arms in the air and counted, “Three, two, one!” to jubilant shouts from hundreds of people. A work crew then began cutting it into pieces. By Sarah Rankin and Denise Lavoie. SENT: 955 words, photos.
VIRUS-OUTBREAK — The summer that was supposed to mark America’s independence from COVID-19 is instead drawing to a close with the U.S. more firmly under the tyranny of the virus, with deaths per day back up to where they were last March. The delta variant is filling hospitals, sickening alarming numbers of children and driving coronavirus deaths in some places to the highest levels of the entire pandemic. School systems that reopened their classrooms are abruptly switching back to remote learning because of outbreaks. Legal disputes, threats and violence have erupted over mask and vaccine requirements. The U.S. death toll stands at more than 650,000, with one major forecast model projecting it will top 750,000 by Dec. 1. By Matthew Perrone and Dee-Ann Durbin. SENT: 730 words, photos.
VIRUS-OUTBREAK-WHO-BOOSTER-SHOTS — Rich countries with large supplies of coronavirus vaccines should refrain from offering booster shots through the end of the year and make the doses available for poorer countries, the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday, doubling down on an earlier appeal for a “moratorium” on boosters that has largely been ignored. By Jamey Keaton. SENT: 930 words, photos.
HURRICANE-IDA — Officials have raised the death toll from Hurricane Ida in Louisiana to 26. The additional 11 deaths all occurred in the city of New Orleans. The state Health Department said Wednesday that the deaths happened between Aug. 30 and Monday, but were just confirmed as storm-related by the Orleans Parish coroner. By Kevin McGill and Melinda Deslatte. SENT: 930 words, photos.
FRANCE TERROR ATTACKS TRIAL — The trial of 20 men accused in the Islamic State group’s coordinated attacks on Paris in 2015 that transformed France opened in a custom-built complex embedded within a 13th-century courthouse. Nine gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of each other at several locations around Paris on Nov. 13, 2015, leaving 130 people dead and spreading fear across the nation. It was the deadliest violence to strike France since World War II and one of the worst terror attacks to hit the West. By Lori Hinnant and Nicolas Vaux-Montagny. SENT: 1055 words, photos. WITH: FRANCE-ATTACKS-TRIAL-EXPLAINER -- What’s at stake in the 2015 Paris attacks trial? SENT: 625 words, photos. WITH: FRANCE-ATTACKS-TRIAL-TIMELINE.
CALIFORNIA RECALL-BIDEN — In the past month, President Biden has been beset by public health, military and climate crises. It hasn’t left much time for a potential political disaster brewing for his party in California. With a week to spare, the White House is diving into the California gubernatorial recall election, coming to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s aid with visits from Vice President Kamala Harris and then Biden himself to try to alleviate lingering concerns about Democratic turnout in the unusual September vote. SENT: 1,250 words, photos, developing.
SEPT 11-ARTIFACTS — Nearly 3,000 people who died from the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 aren’t being forgotten. Their stories endure at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, where personal artifacts help memorialize some of those who perished. From scorched and bloodied shoes to mangled eyeglasses, the growing inventory at the museum is a reminder of the human toll. Over the years, the museum has collected some 22,000 personal artifacts to help tell the stories of those who died and those lucky to survive. By Bobby Caina Calvan. SENT: 800 words, photos, video. With SEPT. 11-REMAINS — New York City’s medical examiner’s office is continuing the difficult task of identifying remains recovered from the rubble of the World Trade Center. SENT: 335 words, photos.
TROPICAL WEATHER-ATLANTIC — Tropical Storm Mindy has formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico, prompting forecasters to issue a tropical storm warning for part of the Florida Panhandle. SENT: 150 words.
THERANOS-FOUNDER-FRAUD TRIAL — The highly anticipated fraud trial of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes began Wednesday with dueling portraits of the former entrepreneur sketched by prosecutors and defense lawyers. SENT: 900 words, photos.
BRANDED-WOMEN — A former nurse who co-founded and once ran the cult-like NXIVM group has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison. Nancy Salzman must also pay a $150,000 fine. SENT: 495 words.
PEOPLE-BOB-ODENKIRK — Bob Odenkirk is back shooting “Better Call Saul,” six weeks after a heart attack. Odenkirk tweeted a photo of himself getting made up to play title character Saul Goodman in the AMC series, indicating that shooting had resumed on its sixth and final season. SENT: 160 words.
ODD-BANANA-TREE-IN-POTHOLE — A Florida man who got fed up with repeated potholes near his place of business has planted a banana tree in one of them to warn motorists away. SENT: 290 words.
BUILDING-COLLAPSE-MIAMI-STOLEN-IDS — Law enforcement officials said they’ve arrested several people suspected of stealing the identities of victims who died in the Champlain Towers South condominium building collapse in June. SENT: 115 words, photos.
VIRUS-OUTBREAK-IDAHO — Idaho’s move to “crisis standards of care” this week allows some hospitals to ration health care amid an onslaught of coronavirus patients and officials are warning the the rationing could spread to hospitals statewide. The main hospital currently affected by the designation is Kootenai Health in the city of Coeur d’Alene. Some COVID-19 patients there are being treated at a nearby conference center because the main hospital building is full. SENT: 930 words, photos.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRAL QUESTIONS-MU VARIANT — What is the mu variant? The World Health Organization last month listed it as a “variant of interest” because of concerns it may make vaccines and treatments less effective, though more evidence is needed. SENT: 346 words, graphic.
VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FLORIDA-SCHOOL-MASKS — A Florida judge ruled that the state cannot enforce a ban on public schools mandating the use of masks to guard against the coronavirus, while an appeals court sorts out whether the ban is ultimately legal. SENT: 655 words, photos.
VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HAWAII-HOTELS — A resort in the famed tourist mecca of Waikiki will be the first in Hawaii to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all employees and guests. Starting October 15, ’Alohilani Resort will require its employees, patrons and guests to show proof they’re fully vaccinated. SENT: 465 words, photos.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BULGARIA-LOWEST VACCINATION RATE — Standing outside a rundown public hospital in northern Bulgaria, the chief vaccination nurse voices a sad reality about her fellow Bulgarians: “They don’t believe in vaccines.” SENT: 770 words, photos.
JUSTICE DEPARTMENT-TEXAS ABORTIONS — Foes of the new Texas law that bans most abortions have been looking to the Democratic-run federal government to be a saving grace – to swoop in to knock down one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. But it’s nowhere near that simple. SENT: 970 words, photos.
BIDEN-SOLAR-POWER — Solar energy has the potential to supply up to 40% of the nation’s electricity within 15 years — a 10-fold increase over current solar output, but one that would require massive changes in U.S. policy and billions of dollars in federal investment to modernize the nation’s electric grid, a new federal report says. SENT: 580 words, photos.
BIDEN-BUDGET — Congress’ two top Democrats seem like they’re leaving the door open to ultimately reducing the $3.5 trillion price tag of President Joe Biden’s plan to boost social and environment programs. SENT: 780 words, photos, video.
BIDEN-FACT CHECK — President Biden glosses over important details and oversimplifies the facts when it comes to United Auto Workers’ support for his effort to dramatically boost production of electric vehicles. SENT: 510 words, photos.
BIDEN-MILITARY ACADEMIES — The Biden administration moves to oust 18 allies of Donald Trump who were named to U.S. military academy boards in the final months of the Republican president’s term in office. SENT: 350 words, photos.
CAPITOL BREACH-FENCE — Law enforcement concerned by the prospect for violence at a rally in the nation’s capital next week are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection. By Eric Tucker, Michael Balsamo and Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 820 words, photos. With CAPITOL BREACH-MISSING LAWYER — A defense attorney whose disappearance stalled a slew of U.S. Capitol riot cases says he has been released from the hospital and is ready to get back to work. SENT: 260 words, photo.
TRUMP-CHENEY — Former President Donald Trump chooses a favored candidate in his bid to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney, one of his most vocal Republican critics. Trump is planning to endorse Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman. SENT: 720 words, photos.
AFGHANISTAN-TROOPS-KILLED — The sailor killed in the suicide bomber attack during the evacuation mission in Afghanistan late last month has been posthumously promoted, according to the Navy. And he and the other 12 service members who died during the attack have been awarded Purple Hearts. SENT: 280 words, photos.
AFGHANISTAN-BOMBING-US TROOPS — One week has gone by since the 20-year war in Afghanistan came to an end. But the harsh reality of war is still hitting home as Americans now are beginning to honor and bury the last casualties to come back. In Ohio and Missouri, thousands lined roadways to pay respects to two of the 13 U.S. service members killed in the suicide bombing in Afghanistan two weeks ago. SENT: 575 words, photos.
SEPT-11-REBUILDING-GROUND-ZERO-CHURCH — A ceremonial lighting on Sept. 10 will be a milestone in the reconstruction of the only house of worship to be destroyed on 9/11. The ceremony, held on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the attacks, will occur at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine in New York. SENT: 1,520 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,000 words is also available.
SEPT 11-WHERE ARE THEY NOW — What has happened to the cast of global characters that 9/11 produced and have the ways they changed the world held up? SENT: 1,640 words, photos. WITH: SEPT-11-EXPLAINER — An explainer looking at what was, and is, al-Qaida. SENT: 390 words, photos.
SEPT-11-CLEANUP-WORKERS -- Immigrant workers who helped clean up buildings in lower Manhattan after the Sept. 11 attacks have long asked for years to obtain legal status as a way to compensate for the work and subsequent health problems they suffered. But 20 years after 9/11, only several dozen are still participating in protests and making the request. Others have abandoned that fight. SENT: 1,095 words, photos.
SIRHAN-SIRHAN-PAROLE-ETHEL-KENNEDY -- The wife of the late Robert F. Kennedy says assassin Sirhan Sirhan should not be released from prison. The statement from 93-year-old Ethel Kennedy further roils a family divide over whether the man convicted of killing her husband in California in 1968 should be freed on parole. In a brief statement released on Twitter, Kennedy said bluntly of Sirhan: “He should not be paroled.” SENT: 335 words, photos.
TEXAS EXECUTION — A Texas death row inmate set to be executed for killing a convenience store worker more than 17 years ago in a robbery that garnered $1.25 is asking that his pastor be allowed to lay hands on him as he dies by lethal injection. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Execution scheduled for after 6 p.m..
COLLEGE ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY — The first trial of “Operation Varsity Blues” will begin this week with the potential to shed light on investigators’ tactics and brighten the spotlight on a college admissions process many complain favors the rich. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.
OVERTURNED-CARGO SHIP-GEORGIA — Two years after a cargo ship overturned along the Georgia seacoast, the heavy lifting to remove the wreckage is nearly done. But months of cleanup remain. SENT: 620 words, photo.
AFGHANISTAN-LAST-JEW-LEAVES — The last member of Afghanistan’s Jewish community has left the country. Zebulon Simentov, who lived in a dilapidated synagogue in Kabul, kept kosher and prayed in Hebrew, endured decades of war as the country’s centuries-old Jewish community rapidly dwindled. But the Taliban takeover last month seems to have been the last straw. An Israeli-American businessman who runs a security group that organized the evacuation told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the 62-year-old Simentov and 29 of his neighbors, nearly all of them women and children, have been taken to a “neighboring country.” SENT: 710 words, photos.
INDONESIA-PRISON-FIRE — A massive fire raged through an overcrowded prison near Indonesia’s capital, killing at least 41 inmates, two of them foreigners serving drug sentences, and injuring 80 others. SENT: 605 words, photos. WITH: INDONESIA-PRISON-PROBLEMS — Deadly Indonesia prison fire highlights systemic problems. SENT: 750 words, photos.
CHINA-CRACKDOWN — An avalanche of changes launched by China’s ruling Communist Party has jolted everyone from tech billionaires to school kids. Behind them: President Xi Jinping’s vision of making a more powerful, prosperous country by reviving revolutionary ideals, with more economic equality and tighter party control over society and entrepreneurs. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.
MOROCCO-ELECTIONS — Moroccans voted Wednesday for a new parliament and local leaders in elections that have been reshaped by the pandemic, and whose outcome is hard to predict as opinion polls were not allowed. Candidates promised to create jobs and boost Morocco’s economy, education and health care. The kingdom has been hit hard by the pandemic, but has Africa’s highest vaccination rate so far. SENT: 580 words, developing.
RUSSIA-CRACKDOWN — Russia’s top independent TV channel Dozhd says police in Moscow have detained three journalists who picketed Russia’s Justice Ministry, protesting the authorities’ recent crackdown on independent media. SENT: 375 words, photos.
ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Pressure is building around Israel’s prison system after fires broke out at several facilities and the government searched for six Palestinian escapees who have been on the run since they tunneled out two days earlier. SENT: 565 words, photos.
CORAL-MAPPING-GLOBAL-ATLAS — Researchers have completed a comprehensive online map of the world’s coral reefs by using more than 2 million satellite images. The Allen Coral Atlas was named after late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and will act as a reference for reef conservation, marine planning and coral science as researchers try to save these fragile ecosystems that are being lost to climate change. SENT: 615 words, photos.
SCI-CLIMATE-CHANGE — Climate scientists from University College London say strict limits on fossil fuels taken from the ground are needed to meet goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. Nearly 60% of the world’s oil and gas reserves and 90% of the coal reserves need to stay in the ground by 2050, they said, to give the world a 50-50 chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) compared to pre-industrial times. SENT: 815 words, photos.
CHANGING ECONOMY-SILICON VALLEY — Remote work during the pandemic is challenging one of Silicon Valley’s most cherished myths — that open offices and employee perks are necessary to spark innovation. A new model is emerging, and it may involve much less office work than people once expected. SENT: 1,200 words, photos. With CHANGING ECONOMY-CONVENTIONS — The pandemic brought those global gatherings to a sudden halt, emptying convention centers and shuttering hotels. More than a year later, in-person meetings are seeing a cautious rebound. UPCOMING by 12:00 a.m. ET.
FEDERAL RESERVE-BEIGE BOOK — U.S. economic activity “downshifted slightly to a moderate pace” in July and August due to rising concerns about COVID’s delta variant, as well as supply chain problems and labor shortages, the Federal Reserve’s latest survey of the nation’s business conditions revealed. SENT: 555 words, photo.
JOB-OPENINGS — U.S. employers once again posted a record number of job opening in July — a sign that the labor market was bouncing back from last year’s coronavirus recession. The Labor Department said job openings rose to 10.9 million in July from the previous record — 10.2 million in June. SENT: 275 words, photos.
FINANCIAL MARKETS — Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Wednesday following a Federal Reserve report that shows U.S. economic activity slowed this summer amid rising worries over resurgent coronavirus cases and mounting supply chain problems and labor shortages. SENT: 680 words.
TV-EMMY PREDICTIONS — “The Crown” or “The Mandalorian”? “The Queen’s Gambit” or “Mare of Easttown?” AP Entertainment Writers Lynn Elber and Mark Kennedy make their predictions for Emmy Award winners and loser. SENT: 1285 words, photos.
FILM-FALL PREVIEW-NO TIME TO DIE — Of all the movies coming out this fall, none has been awaited quite like the 25th James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” a film originally planned for April of last year. Its director, Cary Fukunaga, talks about the film and whether it will finally hit theaters next month. SENT: 1,115 words, photos.
BBO--HALL OF FAME INDUCTIONS — Derek Jeter, Ted Simmons, Larry Walker and the late Marvin Miller are inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as the Class of 2020 is honored a year late because of the coronavirus pandemic. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 7 p.m. Ceremony started 1:30 p.m.
TEN--US OPEN — British teenager Emma Raducanu has become the first qualifier in the professional era to reach the U.S. Open semifinals. Raducanu beat Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 900 words, photos. Djokovic-Berrettini is second match of night session, which starts 7 p.m.
