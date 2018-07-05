In this Tuesday, July 3, 2018, photo, a Pakistani recruit, 22, who was recently discharged from the U.S. Army, holds an American flag as he poses for a picture. The man asked his name and location to be undisclosed for safety reasons. The AP interviewed three recruits from Brazil, Pakistan and Iran, all of whom said they were devastated by their unexpected discharges. (Mike Knaak/Associated Press)

SAN ANTONIO — The Associated Press has learned that the U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship.

Some of these service members say they weren’t told why they were being discharged. Others say the Army told them they’d been labeled as security risks because they have relatives abroad or because their background checks were pending.

The AP was not able to ascertain how many service members who enlisted through the immigrant recruitment program have been booted out of the Army because of their immigrant status, but immigration attorneys said they were aware of more than 40 enlistees who have been discharged in recent weeks.

The Pentagon declined to comment because of a pending lawsuit.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.