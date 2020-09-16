The ocean flowed into downtown Pensacola, with white-capped salt water slapping against parked cars. The torrential rain downed trees and the wind snapped stoplights and road signs, making any effort to venture outside hazardous.
Jordan Muse, trapped with her 15-year-old daughter Maleah and 8-year-old son Ayden in a hotel surrounded by floodwater, briefly stepped outside to snap an image of the surge. She said they live in a mobile home about 15 miles away, and sought shelter in the hotel. She parked outside, and moved her car four times during the night to avoid the rising water, but it was still floor-deep before sunrise.
“I can’t believe it got so bad,” she said. “Everything’s under water, buildings ... this is crazy.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.