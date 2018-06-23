A boy dressed in an Air Force uniform holds a sword as he salutes Zimbabwean “Junior President” Innocent Chikwanda, during celebrations to mark the Day of the African Child in Harare, Zimbabwe on Saturday, June 16, 2018. The annual holiday commemorates the 1976 uprising in Soweto, South Africa. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/Associated Press)

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes people rescuing a man trapped in a car in a flooded Illinois parking lot; a boy in an Air Force uniform holding a sword during Day of the African Child celebrations in Zimbabwe; and a couple embracing as they ride a subway escalator in Moscow.

This gallery contains photos from the week of June 16-22, 2018.

