Kashmiri villagers inspecting a house damaged in a gun battle flee from it after hearing rumors of Indian army soldiers returning back to the site, which turned out to be false, in Kundalan village, some 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, July, 10, 2018. Government forces fired at protesters Tuesday in Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing a teenage boy and wounding at least 120 more who had been trying to reach the site of a gunbattle in which soldiers killed two rebels, police and residents said. (Dar Yasin/Associated Press)

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes “Mud Day” queen and king in Michigan, protests over fuel increases in Haiti and members of Scottish clans holding torches during a traditional games competition in North Carolina.

This gallery contains photos from the week of July 7-13, 2018.

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

