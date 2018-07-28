Soccer team member Pornchai Kamluang, his coach, and his teammates who were rescued the previous week from a flooded cave, have their heads shaved in a traditional Buddhist ceremony in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Buddhist males in Thailand are traditionally expected to enter the monkhood, often as novices, at some point in their lives to show gratitude, often toward their parents for raising them. (Sakchai Lalit, File/Associated Press)

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes scenes from wildfires in California and Greece; a young rider competing in a rodeo in Wyoming’ and baboons silhouetted by the moon at a zoo in Brazil.

This gallery contains photos from the week of July 21-27, 2018.

