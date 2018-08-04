Supporters of presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa raise their hands in support during his last rally in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Saturday, July, 28, 2018. On Thursday, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said President Emmerson Mnangagwa won the first election without Robert Mugabe on the ballot, ending a tumultuous week that began with optimistic scenes of peaceful voting, turned ugly with a deadly crackdown by soldiers in Harare, and ended with the prospect of a legal challenge over the result. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/Associated Press)

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes a girl surfacing from a wall of bubbles in a swimming hole in Maine; people mourning an 11-year-old boy killed at the Gaza Strip border with Israel; and a migrant reaching for a raft in the waters off the coast of Libya.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of July 28-Aug. 3, 2018.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.