A Palestinian protester wears a plastic bag on his head as a protection from teargas as he waves a national flag during a protest at the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel, Friday, Aug.10, 2018. Violence erupted at the Gaza border Friday after the territory’s militant Islamic Hamas rulers and Israel appeared to be honoring a cease-fire that ended two days of intense violence amid efforts by neighboring Egypt to negotiate between the two sides. (Khalil Hamra/Associated Press)

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes horse herding at the foothills of a mountain in Turkey, kids sitting on top of a car to watch wildfires in California and a demonstrator confronting riot police in Romania.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Aug. 4-10, 2018.

