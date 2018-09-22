Demonstrators march around AT&T Stadium ahead of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants to protest of the recent killings of two black men by police, in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Botham Jean and O’Shae Terry were fatally shot by police in North Texas earlier in the month. (Brandon Wade/Associated Press)

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes a protest against the recent killings of two black men by police in Texas; scenes of destruction following Hurricane Florence in North Carolina and Typhoon Mangkhut in the Philippines; and a costumed boy waiting for the start of an anti-corruption protest in Guatemala.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Sept. 15-21, 2018.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.