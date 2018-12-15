Palace guards wearing traditional military uniforms stand during snowfall at the landmark Gyeongbok Palace, the main royal palace during the Joseon Dynasty, in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press)

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes South Korean palace guards wearing traditional uniforms outside a royal palace in Seoul; President Donald Trump meeting with House and Senate leaders at the White House; and a Palestinian youth being taken to a hospital after protests in Gaza.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Dec. 8-14, 2018.

___

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

