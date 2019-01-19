Kenyan security forces aim their weapons up at buildings as they run through a hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Terrorists attacked an upscale hotel complex in Kenya’s capital, sending people fleeing in panic as explosions and heavy gunfire reverberated through the neighborhood. (Ben Curtis/Associated Press)

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes soldiers aiming their weapons during a deadly hotel attack in Nairobi; a traditional bull-taming festival in India; and boxer Manny Pacquiao training for his upcoming fight in Los Angeles.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Jan. 12-18, 2019.

___

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

