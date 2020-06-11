Indian Muslims offer prayers after Jama Mosque opened after lockdown in New Delhi, India, Monday, June 8, 2020. India is reopening its restaurants, shopping malls and religious places in most of its states after a more than 2-month-old lockdown even as the country continues to witness a worrying rise in new coronavirus infections. (Manish Swarup/Associated Press)By Associated Press June 11, 2020 at 9:23 PM EDTJune 5-11, 2020This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.comCopyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy