Visitors wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, take a selfie at the Hong Kong Disneyland on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Hong Kong Disneyland on Thursday opened its doors to visitors for the first time in nearly five months, at a reduced capacity and with social distancing measures in place. The theme park closed temporarily at the end of January due to the coronavirus outbreak, and is the second Disney-themed park to re-open worldwide, after Shanghai Disneyland. (Kin Cheung/Associated Press)By Associated Press June 18, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDTJune 12-18, 2020This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.