A pro-China supporter holds a Chinese national flag during a rally to celebrate the approval of a national security law for Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Hong Kong media are reporting that China has approved a contentious law that would allow authorities to crack down on subversive and secessionist activity in Hong Kong, sparking fears that it would be used to curb opposition voices in the semi-autonomous territory. (Kin Cheung/Associated Press)By Associated PressJuly 2, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDTJune 26-July 2, 2020This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.