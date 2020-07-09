A man walks on heavily damaged road following a heavy rain in Kumamura, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan Monday, July 6, 2020. Rescue operations continued and rain threatened wider areas of the main island of Kyushu. (Koji Harada/Kyodo News via AP) (Associated Press)By Associated PressJuly 9, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDTJuly 3-9, 2020This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.comCopyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy