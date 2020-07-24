A Hong Kong Cafe, known as a “yellow shop” because its owners expressed sympathy for protesters, has a wall decorated with blank post-it notes in Hong Kong Thursday, July 9, 2020. Stores that supported the protest movement by putting up protest artwork and sticky notes filled with words of encouragement from customers have since taken them down, out of fear that its contents could land them in trouble with the authorities. Instead, they have put up blank sticky notes as a way to show solidarity with the movement. (Vincent Yu/Associated Press)By Associated PressJuly 24, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDTJuly 17-23, 2020This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.comCopyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy