Indonesian Muslim women leave as Mount Merapi, one of the country’s most active volcano, is seen spewing volcanic smoke, after an Eid al-Adha prayer in Cangkringan, Indonesia, Friday, July 31, 2020. Eid al-Adha, or “Feast of the Sacrifice,” is a holiday which honors the prophet Ibrahim, or Abraham, as he is known in the Bible, for his willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael on the order of God who was testing his faith. (Slamet Riyadi/Associated Press)By Associated PressAugust 6, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDTJULY 31-AUG. 6, 2020This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.comCopyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy