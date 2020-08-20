A cast dressed as a zombie prepares before performing a demonstration of a drive-in haunted house show at a garage Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Tokyo. Visitors remain in vehicles as taking prevention measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, while ghosts, zombies and other characters spook the visitors. Visitors could experience the entertainment with the safety of being inside their own vehicles. Fake blood on their vehicles will be cleaned. A vehicle provided by the program is also available for rent at the site. (Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press)By Associated PressAugust 20, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDTAUG. 14-20, 2020This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.comCopyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy