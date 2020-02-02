Mahomes was voted MVP, and coach Andy Reid got his first Super Bowl championship after 21 seasons as a head coach.
It was another heartbreaker for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. He was the offensive coordinator for Atlanta when the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl three years ago. This time, he was the head coach for a team that let go a 20-10 lead in the final 15 minutes.
