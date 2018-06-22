In this June 17, 2018 photo, supporters of President-Elect Ivan Duque celebrate his victory in the runoff election, in Bogota, Colombia. Duque, the young conservative protege of a powerful former president, was elected Colombia’s next leader after promising to roll back a fragile peace accord that has divided the South American nation. (Fernando Vergara/Associated Press)

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

Guatemalans living near the Volcano of Fire sought to recover from a devastating eruption that killed more than 100 people.

Ivan Duque, the young conservative protege of a powerful former president, was elected Colombia’s next leader after promising to roll back a fragile peace accord that has divided the South American nation.

Nicaragua saw more deadly clashes as police and pro-government paramilitaries battled opponents of President Daniel Ortega.

In Brazil, weapons confiscated in Rio de Janeiro state were crushed by a steamroller as part of the military intervention.

Bolivian President Evo Morales got ready to open a new 28-floor presidential palace that includes a helipad, a suite with a Jacuzzi, massage room and gym, which has cost South America’s poorest nation just over $34 million.

Mexico prepared for the July 1 presidential election, in which Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the leftist Morena party continues to hold a big lead in opinion polls. Mexicans celebrated after the national soccer team pulled off a huge upset by defeating Germany at the World Cup.

People in Central America were caught up in the uproar in the United States over the Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy for enforcing immigration laws, which has led to the separation of migrant children from their parents.

Curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

