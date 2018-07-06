In this June 1, 2018 photo, a group of women faces a line of policewomen in riot gear, before a feminist march in Santiago, Chile. After sexual harassment a ruling by the University of Chile against professor, Carlos Carmona, outraged women across the country, protesting female students occupied the university’s law school and within days, other women took over buildings at universities across the country to demand stricter rules and stronger punishment for sexual harassment. (Luis Hidalgo/Associated Press)

During the past week Mexico elected Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as its first leftist president in decades even as Nicaragua say a continuing wave of protests about its own leftist leader, President Daniel Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo, who is also the vice president.

Chile has seen an uprising by women, spearheaded by college students demanding stricter laws and protections against sexual harassment.

In the World Cup, Argentina was sent packing by a powerful French squad, while Brazil has made it to the quarterfinals, to the delight of its fans.

In Peru, locals celebrated the day of Saint Peter, while in Bolivia, indigenous women participated in the Miss Cholita beauty pageant.

Guatemala hosted U.S. Vice President Mike Pence as the last stop of a lightning Latin America tour. The country is still trying to recover from the eruption at the Volcano of Fire.

___

Curated by Panama Photojournalist Arnulfo Franco

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.