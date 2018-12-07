Resident Victor Jimenez practices his parkour skills on the beach near the U.S. border fence, in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Mexican authorities began moving Central American migrants out of an overcrowded shelter near the U.S. border and taking them to a former concert venue much farther away in Tijuana. (Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press)

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

Thousands of mostly Central American migrants are crowded into tent cities in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, and frustration at the long wait to apply for asylum in the U.S. has led some to try to sneak across. U.S. officials say the San Diego sector has had a “slight uptick” in families entering the U.S. illegally and turning themselves in to agents.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was sworn in as the first leftist president in Mexico in over 70 years, pledging “a peaceful and orderly transition, but one that is deep and radical.” A few days later, Claudia Sheinbaum took office as the first elected female mayor of Mexico City.

A security guard at a Costa Rica rental villa was arrested in the death of a Carla Stefaniak of Hallandale Beach, Florida, who was vacationing there to celebrate her 36th birthday.

In Argentina, thousands turned out to protest a court ruling that acquitted two men accused of sexually abusing and killing a 16-year-old girl.

Brazilian President Michel Temer said he is not worried about corruption charges that could lead to his being jailed after leaving office Jan. 1, when he becomes subject of the regular court system.

