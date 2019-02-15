In this Feb. 12, 2019 photo, demonstrators chant “Maduro out” during an anti-government protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Urena, Venezuela, on the border with Colombia. Nearly three weeks after the Trump administration backed an all-out effort to force out Maduro, the embattled leader is holding strong and defying predictions of an imminent demise. (Fernando Llano/Associated Press)

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

Venezuela’s renewed political crisis rolled on, with opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro both staging big rallies while foreign humanitarian aid piled up on the border with Colombia, blocked from entering by Venezuelan officials.

Tens of thousands of Haitians engaged in days of protests against President Jovenel Moise, and some clashed with police, as anger grew over skyrocketing inflation and the government’s failure to prosecute embezzlement from a multibillion-dollar Venezuelan program that sent discounted oil to Haiti.

In Costa Rica, former President Oscar Arias, a Nobel peace laureate, was accused by several women of sexual assault. He denied the initial allegation, but made no further public comments amid the ensuing claims.

Sao Paulo opened the annual Campus Party technology festival, a weeklong, round-the-clock celebration in Brazil’s biggest city that draws developers, gamers and computer enthusiasts.

Confetti showered down as Panama’s Los Toros de Herrera baseball team celebrated a 3-0 victory over Cuba’s Los Leneros de las Tunas in the championship game of the Caribbean Series tournament at Rod Carew stadium in Panama City.

Women soccer players are fighting to be considered professional athletes in Argentina, where men have been playing professional soccer for 88 years while the women’s sport as remained an amateur endeavor.

The Mexico City government hosted a free, mass wedding ceremony on Valentine’s Day, where newlywed couples of all ages posed inside heart-red booths, many with their children after they legally tied the knot.

Curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

