A Peru fans cheers for his team prior a Copa America Group A soccer match against Bolivia at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Silvia Izquierdo/Associated Press)

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

South America’s premiere soccer tournament began this week with the teams of Japan and Qatar as special guests.

In Mexico, migrants from Central America, the Caribbean and even Africa and Asia are still reaching its southern border. The Mexican government has deployed thousands of members of its newly formed National Guard in an attempt to stem the tide.

In Guatemala, former first lady Sandra Torres finished first in presidential elections, setting her up for runoff vote against the second-place finisher, Alejandro Giammattei.

Chilean teachers continued their weeks-long strike, asking the government for better working conditions.

In Venezuela, lawmakers clashed with the police who were not allowing journalists into the national assembly building.

Brazilians protested in a nationwide strike against pension reforms proposed by the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro.

In Nicaragua, demonstrators braved police repression to demand the release of all political prisoners on the last day of a 90-day period for releasing such prisoners as part of negotiations between the government and opposition.

In Cuba, a couple drove their vintage American car on the waterfront at sunset.

----

Curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.