Haiti’s economy was paralyzed after weeks of street protests by demonstrators demanding that President Jovenel Moïse leave office.

In Colombia, powerful former President Alvaro Uribe appeared before the Supreme Court for questioning in a case involving alleged witness tampering that could potentially cast a dark shadow over his legacy.

Thousands lined major boulevards in Mexico City to catch a glimpse of the hearse bearing the ashes of singer José José, who was memorialized in a tribute at the majestic Palace of Fine Arts and a Mass at one of Latin America’s most important Roman Catholic shrines.

Former Dominican President Leonel Fernández contested his apparent defeat in a primary vote by the Dominican Republic’s governing party to pick its presidential candidate.

Brazil’s government failed to auction four oil fields near one of the nation’s biggest coral reef systems.

Curated by photojournalist Moises Castillo in Guatemala City. On Twitter: https://twitter.com/moises1975 .

