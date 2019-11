Former Bolivian President Evo Morales made the rounds in Mexico, which has granted him asylum, repeating his contention that his resignation under pressure from security forces during widespread protests amounted to a coup.

Luis Lacalle Pou, backed by a united opposition in Uruguay, won a close presidential runoff election that ended nearly 15 years of left-leaning government.

In Cuba, the first Cuban independent urban fashion brand, Clandestina, launched its 2020 collection in Havana.

Fans of Brazil’s Flamengo soccer club cheered as their home team defeated River Plate of Argentina in the Copa Libertadores final match.

In Mexico City’s Plaza de Toros, Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev played another tennis match on the fourth stop of their tour of Latin America.

Panama celebrated 198 years of independence from Spain.

Curated by photojournalist Ramon Espinosa in Havana.

