Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador met later in the week with U.S. Attorney General William Barr, in the wake of Donald Trump suggesting the U.S. could classify Mexico’s cartels as terrorist organizations.

In Chile, thousands of older women dressed in black and red scarves around their necks demonstrated against gender-based violence, chanting “The rapist is you,” a protest song that has gained international attention.

Uruguay’s governing political coalition conceded defeat in the presidential runoff election to the center-right Lacalle Pou, whose victory ended 15 years of left-leaning government in the South American country.

Curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City. On Twitter: @LatDesk

